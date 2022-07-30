Edelweiss General Insurance launches Switch ‘pay as you drive’ add-on

The PAYD add-on gives customers three slab options of Own Damage cover - up to 5000 km; 5000 to 7500 km; 7500-10000 km annually. Based on their annual usage pattern, customers can opt for the slab that best suits their usage.
Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has launched the Switch Pay as you Drive (PAYD) add-on for its private car package policy, adding to its usage-based motor insurance product suite in India. EGI had launched Switch 2.0 earlier this month, which is the only product in India that combines pay-as-you-drive and pay-how-you-drive benefits.
IRDAI’s new guidelines permitting general insurance companies to introduce tech-enabled concepts for Motor Own Damage (OD) cover has come as a shot in the arm for the digital insurer that has been one of the first in the country to launch usage-based insurance and has been developing this category for over two years, with telematics-enabled, app-based products.
Switch Pay-As-You-Drive add-on cover allows customers to get discounts on their Own Damage (OD) premium depending upon their annual usage in terms of distance covered. Until now, under a regular motor policy, there was no difference in the premium paid by a customer who hardly used the vehicle when compared to a high-usage vehicle owner. Now, with this add-on feature, this product can be added as a bolt-on to existing motor insurance products. The premium will be charged according to the kilometres travelled by the car.
The PAYD add-on gives customers three slab options of Own Damage cover - up to 5000 km; 5000 to 7500 km; 7500-10000 km annually. Based on their annual usage pattern, customers can opt for the slab that best suits their usage. Depending on the usage declared by the customer, EGI will provide additional savings in the premium. Customers will be able to save up to 25% on their premium with this add-on. In case the annual car usage goes above the slab opted for, the customer can buy a top-up cover for additional usage.
This product is for customers who work in a hybrid or work-from-home environment, or have company-provided transportation, or use public transport for the work commute, retired customers, and people with multiple cars who use their secondary vehicles sparingly. Customers who have limited use of their cars can have significant saving on their annual premium.
EGI launched Switch 2.0, again under the regulator’s sandbox initiative, which measures not just how much you drive, but also how well you drive. Switch incentivises good driving behaviour. The better your driving score, the lesser will be the premium you pay and vice versa. The aim is to encourage safe and good driving behaviour along with offering savings on premiums.