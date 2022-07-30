Edelweiss General Insurance launches Switch ‘pay as you drive’ add-on

The PAYD add-on gives customers three slab options of Own Damage cover - up to 5000 km; 5000 to 7500 km; 7500-10000 km annually. Based on their annual usage pattern, customers can opt for the slab that best suits their usage. Depending on the usage declared by the customer, EGI will provide additional savings in the premium. Customers will be able to save up to 25% on their premium with this add-on. In case the annual car usage goes above the slab opted for, the customer can buy a top-up cover for additional usage.