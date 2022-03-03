Digital insurer Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has introduced Out-of-Network Cashless, a cashless facility that can be availed at a hospital that is not part of the insurer's network, in case of an accident or life-threatening condition that requires immediate hospitalisation.

The customer needs to connect with EGI’s customer care and provide all the medical details to the customer care in case such a situation arises. As per the press release, the entire administrative work is taken care by EGI, subject to policy terms and conditions.

Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “Through research, we identified that in an accidental emergency, consumers are expecting their health insurance provider to offer them real cashless benefits, not just reimbursements. This insight led us to launch our instant cashless facility irrespective of the network, thus being a true friend in need and giving consumers what they really want. Small steps like these makes their life so much easy and convenient."

As per the company, in case of an emergency -- insured gets admitted to the nearest available hospital and starts taking treatment; insured will then intimate EGI’s customer care team on toll-free number, select option 2 and share all medical details of the case; the EGI claims team gets into action and liaises with the hospital to verify case facts, etc; depending on the case and policy terms, if the claim is admissible, cashless facility will be offered to the beneficiary.

