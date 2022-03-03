Edelweiss General Insurance offers emergency cashless facility

As per the company, in case of an emergency -- insured gets admitted to the nearest available hospital and starts taking treatment; insured will then intimate EGI’s customer care team on toll-free number, select option 2 and share all medical details of the case; the EGI claims team gets into action and liaises with the hospital to verify case facts, etc; depending on the case and policy terms, if the claim is admissible, cashless facility will be offered to the beneficiary.