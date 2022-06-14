Edelweiss General Insurance offers out-of-network cash advance facility

Under the new “cash advance” facility, customers will receive money up to Rs. 10,000 to take care of admission charges or other expenses during the hospitalization
Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has announced the launch of “out-of-network cash advance" facility to help customers with monetary support at any hospital that is not part of EGI’s network. Usually, one would need to pay out of their own pocket to avail treatment at non network hospitals. However, under the new “Cash Advance" facility, customers will receive money up to Rs. 10,000 to take care of admission charges or other expenses during the hospitalization. The advance is then adjusted at the time of claim, said the firm.
For any medical procedure or emergency hospitalisation, customers want to get the best medical treatment at the nearest good hospital. Thus, the launch of this service has been based on the insights gained from qualitative research conducted by EGI across 4 cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Kolkata, the insurance firm said. The research was undertaken for a deeper understanding of pain points of customers during medical emergencies. The findings revealed that customers are demanding real cashless benefits, not just reimbursements.
Shanai Ghosh, executive director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “Based on our in-depth research, we observed that in an emergency, customers are expecting their insurance provider to support them when and where they need it. With an endeavour to provide innovative solutions to our customers, we launched our instant cashless facility in March 2022. Aligning with our vision to make insurance easy, friendly, and transparent, we are attempting to take this one step ahead through our Out-of-Network Cash Advance."
The firm said that consumers can follow these easy steps in case of any hospitalisation to avail the Out-of-Network Cash Advance:
-Insured gets admitted in the nearest available hospital
-Insured will then intimate EGI’s customer care team on toll-free number 180012000, select Option 2 and share all medical details of the case
-The EGI claims team gets into action immediately and connects with the hospital
-Depending on the case and policy terms, EGI will endeavour to provide Cash Advance facility for admissible claims, said the firm.