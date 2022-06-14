Edelweiss General Insurance offers out-of-network cash advance facility

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has announced the launch of “out-of-network cash advance" facility to help customers with monetary support at any hospital that is not part of EGI’s network. Usually, one would need to pay out of their own pocket to avail treatment at non network hospitals. However, under the new “Cash Advance" facility, customers will receive money up to Rs. 10,000 to take care of admission charges or other expenses during the hospitalization. The advance is then adjusted at the time of claim, said the firm.

