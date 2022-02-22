Edelweiss General Insurance partners Ashv Finance for MSME loan protection plans

As part of the deal, EGI will offer health insurance cover to all the customers of Ashv Finance in all major cities across the country. The policy will provide security against the business loan taken in case the borrower has an unfortunate incident of accident or critical illness. The policy will also provide daily cash benefit in case of any hospitalization. Cover offered will depend on the loan amount and loan tenure opted by the customer, according to a company statement.

