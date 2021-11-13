NEW DELHI: Edelweiss General Insurance has announced a slew of steps to help its customers in flood-hit Chennai to ensure hassle-free, quick settlements of motor insurance claims, it said on Saturday.

1. Free pick and drop by preferred garages - In case of damage to vehicle due to flooding, customers can call on the insurer’s toll-free number 180012000. The vehicle will get picked up by a preferred garage, repaired, and delivered back to the customer. All this is completely cashless.

2. Spot settlement – For all minor damages to vehicle due to rains, customers can opt for spot settlement of claim from the insurer, and get their vehicle repaired later at their convenience. Financial relief is instant.

3. BOLT – EGI’s live video streaming app allows instant inspection of vehicles. The app can be used by consumers, partners and garages to ensure a fast settlement. For minor damages post-inspection, customers can avail of spot settlement.

4. Advance payment – In case the damaged vehicle is placed for repair at a non-cashless workshop, EGI will make advance payment to the customer up to 50% of the liability.

5. Waiver for RC getting soiled/mutilated/misplaced due to floodwaters - EGI will waive off this requirement in the current situation. The verification will be done directly through RTO prior to settling of the claim.

6. As a precautionary measure, Edelweiss General Insurance has been sending out SMSes to customers advising them to avoid parking in low lying places, covered areas, under trees and light poles, keeping away from waterlogged streets, etc.

