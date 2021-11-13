Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Edelweiss General Insurance take steps to support customers in flood-hit Chennai

Edelweiss General Insurance take steps to support customers in flood-hit Chennai

Edelweiss General Insurance has announced a slew of steps to help its customers in flood-hit Chennai. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Edelweiss General Insurance has been sending out SMSes to customers advising them to avoid parking in low lying places, covered areas, under trees and light poles, keeping away from waterlogged streets, etc

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Edelweiss General Insurance has announced a slew of steps to help its customers in flood-hit Chennai to ensure hassle-free, quick settlements of motor insurance claims, it said on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: Edelweiss General Insurance has announced a slew of steps to help its customers in flood-hit Chennai to ensure hassle-free, quick settlements of motor insurance claims, it said on Saturday.

1. Free pick and drop by preferred garages - In case of damage to vehicle due to flooding, customers can call on the insurer’s toll-free number 180012000. The vehicle will get picked up by a preferred garage, repaired, and delivered back to the customer. All this is completely cashless.

1. Free pick and drop by preferred garages - In case of damage to vehicle due to flooding, customers can call on the insurer’s toll-free number 180012000. The vehicle will get picked up by a preferred garage, repaired, and delivered back to the customer. All this is completely cashless.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

2. Spot settlement – For all minor damages to vehicle due to rains, customers can opt for spot settlement of claim from the insurer, and get their vehicle repaired later at their convenience. Financial relief is instant.

3. BOLT – EGI’s live video streaming app allows instant inspection of vehicles. The app can be used by consumers, partners and garages to ensure a fast settlement. For minor damages post-inspection, customers can avail of spot settlement.

4. Advance payment – In case the damaged vehicle is placed for repair at a non-cashless workshop, EGI will make advance payment to the customer up to 50% of the liability.

5. Waiver for RC getting soiled/mutilated/misplaced due to floodwaters - EGI will waive off this requirement in the current situation. The verification will be done directly through RTO prior to settling of the claim.

6. As a precautionary measure, Edelweiss General Insurance has been sending out SMSes to customers advising them to avoid parking in low lying places, covered areas, under trees and light poles, keeping away from waterlogged streets, etc.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tarsons Products IPO Opens Next Week. Things to Know Be ...

Future told to halt asset sale process

Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!