Edelweiss gets shareholders' approval for demerger of wealth management business paving way for listing
- Under the demerger plan, NWML will allot 1,05,28,746 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each to the shareholders of Edelweiss Financial on a proportionate basis as consideration for demerger.
Edelweiss Financial Services on Friday received the shareholders’ approval for the proposed demerger of its wealth management business. This paves the way for the listing of Nuvama Wealth Management Limited (NWML).
