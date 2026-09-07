Inside Rashesh Shah’s plan to incubate and scale Edelweiss businesses

Mumbai: The Edelweiss Group sees itself as an investment house and incubator of long-term financial services businesses, and has identified a few white spaces it aims to fill, said co-founder and chairman Rashesh Shah.
Mumbai: The Edelweiss Group sees itself as an investment house and incubator of long-term financial services businesses, and has identified a few white spaces it aims to fill, said co-founder and chairman Rashesh Shah.
Edelweiss Financial Services, the company at the top of the holding structure of the eponymous group, is listed and valued at about ₹12,873 crore. The seven key businesses are subsidiaries of this listed entity. These include an alternatives company, asset management, an asset reconstruction company, a non-bank financier, a mortgage lender, and general and life insurance companies.
Edelweiss Financial Services, the company at the top of the holding structure of the eponymous group, is listed and valued at about ₹12,873 crore. The seven key businesses are subsidiaries of this listed entity. These include an alternatives company, asset management, an asset reconstruction company, a non-bank financier, a mortgage lender, and general and life insurance companies.
As proof of the group’s track record in incubating and then offloading investments, Shah cited the case of Nuvama Wealth Management, a company that got listed in 2023, where Edelweiss shareholders received 30% of the shares. Earlier in 2021, Singapore-based alternative investment manager PAG bought a majority stake in Nuvama and is the current promoter of the firm.
Interestingly, Nuvama's market cap at ₹33,448 crore, is now almost thrice that of Edelweiss. Shah said he is happy with this outcome. “If my kids do better than I do, I will be the proudest father,” said Shah.
In January, Edelweiss said US-based asset manager The Carlyle Group Inc. will acquire the housing loan unit of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Nido Home Finance Ltd, in a ₹2,100-crore deal.
EAAA Listing
The latest from its stable to approach a listing is EAAA India Alternatives, a business that has a fee-paying assets under management of ₹48,623 crore. Filed in January, the issue is a ₹1,500-crore offer for sale by an Edelweiss Group entity. The company is present in what it calls real assets or which invests in a mix of equity, quasi-equity and debt instruments, and private credit, which primarily invests in debt or convertible debt instruments.
“We largely have special situation funds and almost 75-80% of our private credit AUM (assets under management) is only special situations. So we are not into that performing credit market. You don't need as much capability to start a performing credit business, while special situations are the harder capability to build,” said Amit Agarwal, chief executive officer of EAAA India Alternatives.
Special situations funds offer tailored financing solutions for unique circumstances, such as acquisitions, restructurings, or significant corporate events and can involve a combination of debt and equity features.
Agarwal said that alternatives have a few things going for it. First is rising private wealth in India. Second is the penetration of wealth management in that private wealth space. Finally, that private wealth is looking for income and yield. Agarwal said that a ₹50 crore family office would predominantly look for growth to become a ₹500 crore family office. However, once it becomes a ₹500 crore family office, it would not want to put ₹400 crore into growth to make it ₹4,000 crore.
The company sees a host of opportunities for the alternative business in India. According to its draft prospectus, alternatives as a share of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) was at 3.6% in 2024 and is expected to reach 4.16% in 2030. While private equity currently dominates the mix, private credit is expected to close the difference by 2030.
“We actually have really democratized it for HNIs and Indian investors. We wanted to give Indian access to 14-15% kind of returns that is by and large available to global capital,” said Shah.
In January, Crisil Ratings reaffirmed EAAA’s long-term debt rating of A+, saying that the ratings continue to be supported by the Edelweiss group’s adequate capitalization and diversified business risk profile with good market position in the asset reconstruction and asset management businesses.
“The Edelweiss group has demonstrated its ability to raise capital from global investors across businesses. This has helped the group maintain its capital position despite elevated credit cost and absorb asset-side risks,” it said in a note on 12 January.
Crisil identified certain risks as well. Among them was the subdued profitability for current size and scale considering presence in multiple businesses. It said that the group’s profitability is lower than that of other large, financial groups, but most of its businesses have consistently reported profits since the last quarter of fiscal 2021. “Looking ahead, the alternative assets business is expected to continue supporting profitability,” it said.
Among EAAA's competitors are Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, Ascertis Credit and 360 ONE.
Experts said there are two main reasons to list a subsidiary. Either the business needs more growth capital than it generates, and raising it at the parent level would dilute the founders past their control threshold. Or, the parent believes public markets won't engage with an assorted business, and a significant pure-play listing will lift the parent's sum-of-parts value.
“Bank and NBFC subsidiaries exist mostly for regulatory reasons, and in an ideal world their holding structures should carry no discount—yet in practice they always do,” said Rajeev Suneja, founder & director, Sparrow Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd.
Suneja said that in most cases the discount narrows and the parent re-rates meaningfully on listing a business only when its investors believe the listed business will eventually see value unlocked through the induction of a strategic partner or M&A in the medium term.
Meanwhile, Shah said that while Edelweiss’s strategy to build businesses is similar to some of India’s large conglomerates, it is limited by capital.
“Our idea is in capital markets, in financial services, we want to build good strong businesses and EAAA is a classic example. We built this from ground up, no foreign partnership and we have established leadership in that,” said Shah.
Edelweiss’ strategy to build businesses and list or exit them is different from another financial conglomerate. Incumbent Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive Ashok Vaswani told Mint in December 2025 that it sees little value in listing its subsidiaries. Kotak Mahindra Bank is the holding company that fully owns all subsidiaries of the financial services group.