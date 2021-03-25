Edelweiss' infra fund acquires 74% stake in Engie’s solar assets in India

“This partnership accelerates our strategy to become a leading Infrastructure asset owner and investor. We are excited to join hands with Engie whose governance standards and values are closely aligned to our own. This is in line with our philosophy to help Infrastructure development in India in collaboration with high quality partners. Leveraging our combined strength and capabilities, we look forward to contributing to India’s ambitious solar energy plans," said Subahoo Chordia, Head of Infra Fund Business, at EAAA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}