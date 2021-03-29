Edelweiss infra fund looks to invest in greenfield biz

“We will be much more like a strategic partner for the developer and not just capital providers," Subahoo Chordia, head of infra fund business at Edelweiss Alternate Asset Advisors said. “Our philosophy will continue to help developers and construction companies to grow their core business by recycling their capital. We will work with selective developers where we see that our governance ethos match. In our next fund, we will also look to provide capital to partner developers at SPV (special purpose vehicle) level during the construction phase with proper structure as bridge to buying out these assets," said Chordia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}