Edelweiss looks to list all firms and enter new business

Listing and new business plans

While Edelweiss will list the mutual fund and alternative businesses first, it will wait for the housing finance arm to become big enough to be listed. “It's well capitalized, but it's still a bit small," said Shah, adding that the business has about ₹3,000 crore in AUM now, and it can be spun off once the AUM is ₹8,000-10,000 crore, which will take another three to four years.