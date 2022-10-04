“Special situation opportunities provide an exciting avenue for generating superior risk adjusted returns for investors. The Fund strategy caters to both corporates looking for specialised financing solutions to turnaround their business fortunes as well as financial institutions looking to sell / resolve their existing portfolio assets. Acquisition Financing under bankruptcy process is also emerging as a good opportunity set. We believe that the Investors in special situation strategy can generate high returns, akin to equity, while mitigating downside risk as large part of fund investments that are made in the nature of covenant-heavy credit instruments," said Amit Agarwal, head, special situations strategy.