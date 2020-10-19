Edelweiss raises $900 mn for structured credit fund

Mumbai : Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA), part of Edelweiss Asset ﻿ Management (EAM), on Monday said it has achieved the final close of its $900 million ( ₹6,600 crore) alternative investment fund - ESOF III.

The third in the Special Opportunities Series, ESOF III was launched with an investment mandate centered around the performing credit space with a focus on providing structured credit to Indian companies, the company said in a statement.

The ESOF III strategy has received investments by the Canadian Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, Florida’s State Board of Administration, Swedish Pension Fund - AP4 and a European Insurance Investor, among others.

“Banks and Mutual Funds have been receding from the structured credit space in line with global trends and the current dislocation has further accentuated the need for long-term flexible capital. This presents a huge opportunity for private debt players and it’s reassuring to note that the present market environment has not deterred investors who are keen to participate in India’s long term growth story," said Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Group.

Earlier this year, Edelweiss announced the closure of its infrastructure yield fund - EIYP, raising $450 million ( ₹3,300 crore).

“We believe, close-ended asset management vehicles are the preferred option for long-term credit investments as they are unlevered, patient capital vehicles. Having built deep expertise in the space, this fund raise is a strong validation of our capabilities to originate, underwrite, structure and realize private credit strategies," said Hemant Daga, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management said.

