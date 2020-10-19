Edelweiss raises $900 mn for structured credit fund

“Banks and Mutual Funds have been receding from the structured credit space in line with global trends and the current dislocation has further accentuated the need for long-term flexible capital. This presents a huge opportunity for private debt players and it’s reassuring to note that the present market environment has not deterred investors who are keen to participate in India’s long term growth story," said Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Group.