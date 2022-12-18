Edelweiss to acquire Rs6,000 cr worth road assets from L&T, CPPIB2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 09:04 PM IST
- L&T, CPP Investments will get gross proceeds of Rs2,723.4 crore from the stake sale
MUMBAI : India's largest construction company Larsen & Toubro and Canadian pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Saturday said that they have agreed to transfer their 100% shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects and its subsidiaries to Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors's Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy fund for an enterprise value of Rs6,000 crore.