Edelweiss to buy ₹6k-cr L&T, CPPIB road assets. Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 10:45 PM IST
- L&T Infrastructure Development is a joint venture with L&T and CPPIB having a 51% and 49% stake, respectively
Larsen & Toubro and pension fund manager Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Saturday said they have agreed to transfer 100% shareholding in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, and its subsidiaries, to Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors’s Infrastructure Yield Plus Strategy fund for an enterprise value of ₹6,000 crore.