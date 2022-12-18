Edelweiss to buy 6k-cr L&T, CPPIB road assets

CPPIB had invested in L&T Infrastructure Development in 2014 and continues to be an active investor in India’s infrastructure sector, including in IndInfravit. L&T Infrastructure’s portfolio comprises eight roads and a power transmission asset spanning 4,900 lane-km and 960 circuit kilometre, respectively. With this acquisition, Edelweiss will have a diversified portfolio of 26 infrastructure assets comprising 5,100 lane-kms of roads, 1,800 kms of power transmission assets and about 813 Mega-Watt peak of renewables, Edelweiss said in an exchange filing.