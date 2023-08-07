Edelweiss to join Nitin Desai’s death probe

Edelweiss to join Nitin Desai’s death probe2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:30 AM IST
- On Friday, Edelweiss group chairman Rashesh Shah and four others were named in an FIR registered following the art director's death
Edelweiss will be cooperating with the authorities in the investigation of art director Nitin Desai’s death, it said in a regulatory filing two days after the police registered a first information report (FIR) against Edelweiss group chairman Rashesh Shah and four others in the case.
On Saturday, Hindustan Times reported ECL Finance’s chief risk officer Smit Shah, Edelweiss ARC CEO R.K. Bansal, insolvency professional Jitendra Kothari, and Keyur Mehta were named in the FIR, filed on the basis of a complaint by Neha Desai the wife of the deceased.
“We will cooperate with the authorities fully and are confident that the processes set in motion will reaffirm that the ECLFL (ECL Finance) and EARC (Edelweiss ARC) acted well within the boundaries set and the frameworks established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," it said.
Desai, who would have been 58 on 9 August, took his life on 2 August in his studio. According to the HT news report, he had left 11 audio clippings in a voice recorder that the Raigad police have sent for forensics analysis.
On Sunday Edelweiss said Desai, the promoter of ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd (NDAWPL), had taken loans of Rs150 crore and Rs35 crore in 2016 and 2018, respectively, from ECL Finance Ltd, an NBFC, promoted by the Edelweiss Group. The loans were primarily for financing the theme park and for repaying existing debt, besides general corporate purposes and working capital needs. “We emphasize that NDAWPL was disbursed financial assistance at prevailing market rates. It had encountered financial difficulties in 2019 and defaulted. Various attempts to improve the financial condition of the company did not bear fruit," it said.
According to the statement, the loans were then assigned to CFM Asset Reconstruction Company Pvt. Ltd. (CFM) which had initiated various legal actions. Edelweiss ARC (EARC) acquired a portfolio of assets from CFM under an auction process which included NDAWPL and said it “merely continued with legal actions that were initiated earlier".
“The company was eventually admitted under IBC by NCLT Mumbai on 25 July. Desai’s appeal against the NCLT order was dismissed by the honourable appellate tribunal (NCLAT) on 1 August, and he took his life the following morning," it said.
Reiterating an earlier statement, Edelweiss said that ECLFL and EARC have acted fully in accordance with the letter and spirit of law and the regulatory framework established by the RBI which prescribes that pursuing recoveries on NPA accounts is not just a right of creditor but also an obligation.
“The interest rate charged by ECLFL was as per prevailing market rates; legal processes for recovery are elaborately established under RBI and IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) guidelines and were duly followed by EARC. At no time was there any undue pressure being put on the borrower for recovery," it said.