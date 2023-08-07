Edelweiss to join Nitin Desai’s death probe

On Sunday Edelweiss said Desai, the promoter of ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd (NDAWPL), had taken loans of Rs150 crore and Rs35 crore in 2016 and 2018, respectively, from ECL Finance Ltd, an NBFC, promoted by the Edelweiss Group. The loans were primarily for financing the theme park and for repaying existing debt, besides general corporate purposes and working capital needs. “We emphasize that NDAWPL was disbursed financial assistance at prevailing market rates. It had encountered financial difficulties in 2019 and defaulted. Various attempts to improve the financial condition of the company did not bear fruit," it said.