Edible oil companies have slashed edible oil prices by 30-40: Food Secy

Pandey also informed, "the ambitious plan of the Central Government regarding ethanol blending is being worked on very fast and its positive results are coming out. He said that we have registered 62 per cent growth in Ethanol blending this year. This is the highest ever. Right now we have gone from 5 per cent to 8 per cent. This year we aim to achieve 10 per cent. This will influence farmers, environment and will also save foreign exchange".