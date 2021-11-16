Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Edtech company introduces period leaves for employees, trainees

Edtech company introduces period leaves for employees, trainees

Byju's has about 12,000 employees and trainees.
1 min read . 08:35 PM IST Livemint

  • The updated employees leave policy will help staff and trainees to be able to work in a flexible manner, including availing period leaves, Byju's said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Online education company Byju's today said it has introduced period leaves for its about 12,000 employees and trainees.

Online education company Byju's today said it has introduced period leaves for its about 12,000 employees and trainees.

The updated employee leave policy will help staff and trainees to be able to work in a flexible manner, including availing period and child care leaves, according to the company's statement.

The updated employee leave policy will help staff and trainees to be able to work in a flexible manner, including availing period and child care leaves, according to the company's statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This new policy is a significant step in prioritising employees' happiness, work-life integration, flexibility, and workplace sensitivity, it said.

According to Byju's updated Child Care Leaves, employees with children aged up to 12 years are eligible for seven leaves annually. The leaves can be availed on multiple instances and can also be split into half-day leaves.

In a step towards creating a fair and balanced work culture, all women employees at Byju's are eligible for a total of 12 period leaves in a calendar year, the statement said.

Byju's has about 12,000 employees and trainees.

Under the new maternity leaves policy, in addition to the 26 weeks of paid leave, Byju's offers its employees an additional 13 weeks of unpaid leave. For new fathers, the number of paternity leaves has been increased from seven to 15 days.

This new policy allows new parents the assured flexibility and security to bond with their children in the early years of life, it added.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex Ends 396 Points Lower, Nifty Slips Below 18,000; ...

The Fastest Way to Lose All Your Wealth is...

Why the global chip shortage could extend well into 2022

Parliamentary panel explores cryptofinancing opportunities

"At Byju's, it is our constant endeavour to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and cared for. We are committed to building a healthy and inclusive culture for all employees, and the roll out of this upgraded leave policy is a step in that direction," Byju's Chief People Officer Pravin Prakash said.

He added that Byju's looks forward to building a more positive and compassionate work environment for today's workforce.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!