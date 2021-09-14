Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Edtech firm Hero Vired starts new business vertical for corporate training

Edtech firm Hero Vired starts new business vertical for corporate training

Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO, Hero Vired
1 min read . 03:20 PM IST Livemint

  • The B2B arm - Vired for Business - will work with enterprises in upskilling employees, sourcing talent, recruiting new recruits, implementing internal learning programs, and setting up internal knowledge academies

NEW DELHI : Munjal family-led Hero Group’s ed-tech venture Hero Vired has started a new business vertical to expand its footprint in the corporate training market.

The B2B arm - Vired for Business - will work with enterprises in upskilling employees, sourcing talent, recruiting new recruits, implementing internal learning programs, and setting up internal knowledge academies, the firm said on on Tuesday.

"With technology changing the way we work, all areas of business from talent management to recruitment, business operations to learning & development, the workplace has gone through rapid evolution over the past couple of years. To be successful, organizations need to perform at greater speed and agility. However, most companies find themselves unprepared in terms of skills or resources. With Vired for Business, we want to address the skill gap challenge comprehensively," said Akshay Munjal, founder and chief executive of Hero Vired.

“At Hero Vired, we provide comprehensive training that meets industry needs. Due to our learning pedagogy, unique programs, and core expertise, we enjoy an edge in the industry. Vired for Business expands Hero Vired's reach in the country by addressing the challenges companies face when training, inducting, or skilling their employees," Munjal added.

Hero Vired has a pool of courses and has recently integrated the MITx MicroMasters programs into its PG certificate programs.

The firm said ‘Vired for Business’ will offer up-skilling through customized curriculum as per the organization’s requirements with the right set of tech skills relevant for the future. As part of talent sourcing and recruitment, it will support organizations in finding the right resources.

As part of hire and train, it aims to offer live, instructor-led orientation programs with reporting and progress tracking. Besides, it will set up internal knowledge academies in areas like “Data Science, Machine Learning, Al, Full Stack Development etc".

