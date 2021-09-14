Edtech firm Hero Vired starts new business vertical for corporate training

"With technology changing the way we work, all areas of business from talent management to recruitment, business operations to learning & development, the workplace has gone through rapid evolution over the past couple of years. To be successful, organizations need to perform at greater speed and agility. However, most companies find themselves unprepared in terms of skills or resources. With Vired for Business, we want to address the skill gap challenge comprehensively," said Akshay Munjal, founder and chief executive of Hero Vired.