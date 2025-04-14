Companies
Edtech firm Lido's founder Sahil Sheth onto his next act, but the last one is far from over
Mansi Verma 6 min read 14 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Sahil Sheth, the founder of the now-defunct Lido Learning, is working on his next venture, an AI-led healthcare startup currently in stealth mode. But even as he looks ahead, unresolved issues from his past continue to resurface.
Three years after Lido Learning's collapse, its founder Sahil Sheth is quietly building again—this time, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for healthcare.
