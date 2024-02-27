Edtech giant Byju's faces new NCLT challenge: Oppression, mismanagement suit filed by 4 investors
Byju's woes: Edtech giant Byju's faces a fifth legal challenge filed against it in the NCLT and the fourth filed in 2024 alone
Byju’s woes: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has registered a new plea filed by four investors against Byju’s, the Indian Edtech major. The investors have accused the company’s management of oppression and mismanagement, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This marks the fifth legal challenge against Byju’s filed in the NCLT and the fourth in 2024 alone.