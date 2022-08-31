New Delhi: Edtech startup LaunchMyCareer has announced Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. Dravid will feature in the company’s upcoming 360 degree campaigns, propelling it to expand its pan-India reach.Signing an iconic sports figure such as Rahul Dravid will enable it to swiftly reach its target audience, while also striking the right chord with parents, wider family members, schools and other parties interested in the future development of our young people, it said in a statement.

“We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with one of India’s most iconic sports persons and celebrities, Rahul Dravid. He is not just a fabulous cricketer, but also a great coach. He has always taken a special interest in mentoring and nurturing young cricketers from all walks of life. Having such a towering coaching personality on board is a matter of great pride for us. It will further motivate us in our mission to guide and mentor students in the right direction to help them realize their true potential," Ankur Aggarwal, MD, and Co-Founder of the company said.

“I am glad to be a part of such an amazing venture. Children these days are already looking to experiment with their choices while searching for what more they can accomplish," Rahul Dravid said.

Advertising spends in India are projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said a report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’ Ad spend growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.