Edtech startup LaunchMyCareer signs Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador
Rahul Dravid will feature in the company’s upcoming 360 degree campaigns, propelling it to expand its pan-India reach.
New Delhi: Edtech startup LaunchMyCareer has announced Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. Dravid will feature in the company’s upcoming 360 degree campaigns, propelling it to expand its pan-India reach.Signing an iconic sports figure such as Rahul Dravid will enable it to swiftly reach its target audience, while also striking the right chord with parents, wider family members, schools and other parties interested in the future development of our young people, it said in a statement.