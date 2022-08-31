Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Edtech startup LaunchMyCareer signs Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Edtech startup LaunchMyCareer signs Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

04:07 PM IST

Rahul Dravid will feature in the company’s upcoming 360 degree campaigns, propelling it to expand its pan-India reach.

New Delhi: Edtech startup LaunchMyCareer has announced Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. Dravid will feature in the company’s upcoming 360 degree campaigns, propelling it to expand its pan-India reach.Signing an iconic sports figure such as Rahul Dravid will enable it to swiftly reach its target audience, while also striking the right chord with parents, wider family members, schools and other parties interested in the future development of our young people, it said in a statement.

“We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with one of India’s most iconic sports persons and celebrities, Rahul Dravid. He is not just a fabulous cricketer, but also a great coach. He has always taken a special interest in mentoring and nurturing young cricketers from all walks of life. Having such a towering coaching personality on board is a matter of great pride for us. It will further motivate us in our mission to guide and mentor students in the right direction to help them realize their true potential," Ankur Aggarwal, MD, and Co-Founder of the company said.

“I am glad to be a part of such an amazing venture. Children these days are already looking to experiment with their choices while searching for what more they can accomplish," Rahul Dravid said.

