Edtech startup Winuall raises Rs14.7 crore to digitize coaching institutes

Winuall, an online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital, has raised Rs14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, Beenext, Ramakant Sharma, founder of LivSpace and other angel investors.

Winuall aims to democratize technology infrastructure for offline, small, and medium institutes and digitize the whole learning experience for students with online study material, assessments and live classes.

The startup will use the fresh capital to enhance product capabilities and hire across technology, product, AI, and business development teams, it said in a statement.

“We believe digital tools will become an integral part of the learning experience and evolve our education system in a massive way going forward, said Ashwini Purohit, CEO, Winuall.

“Our aim is to enable tutors in India to go digital and improve the quality of learning for students. We want to empower the tutors and coaching institutes to remain independent by building and retaining their own brand name through our platform," he added.

Founded by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall has onboarded more than 3,700 coaching institutes across the country. Over 5,000 tutors are already using the platform to teach online, conduct quizzes, solve doubts, and sell their courses. Since the lockdown, the company has seen a massive increase in live class hours and over 50 million minutes of learning has been delivered on Winuall’s platform.

Winuall plans to add more than 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students across India by the end of 2021.

The company improves learning experience by leveraging AI to understand student learning patterns and accordingly suggests the best possible path for tutors using reinforcement learning. It also provides detailed analyses to tutors and suggests ways to better engage students.

“The tutoring market is at an inflection point, and there are a lot of tutors who want to manage their own student interactions and develop an independent identity. Winuall is facilitating this by helping tutors and coaching institutes to go digital, providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI," said Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.