Edtech startup Winuall raises Rs14.7 crore to digitize coaching institutes

Founded by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall has onboarded more than 3,700 coaching institutes across the country. Over 5,000 tutors are already using the platform to teach online, conduct quizzes, solve doubts, and sell their courses. Since the lockdown, the company has seen a massive increase in live class hours and over 50 million minutes of learning has been delivered on Winuall’s platform.