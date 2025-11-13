Edtech company upGrad pushes big ticket courses in expansion of offline centres to 40 this fiscal
Summary
UpGrad is increasing its offline presence by expanding its so-called learning support centres to 40, initially targeting South India. This approach aims to meet the demand for big ticket certification and provide personalized support for students in high-demand fields like AI and data science.
Upskilling and higher education platform upGrad is scaling up its offline learning push with plans to increase 11 pilot centres it has to 40 by the end of the financial year, according to a top executive at the company.
