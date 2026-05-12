Education finance firm Auxilo scales domestic education loans nationwide.

Auxilo Finserve, India's leading education-focused NBFC, on Tuesday, 12 May, said it had expanded its domestic education loan business ‘IndiaEd’ to provide direct fee disbursement to registered schools and colleges across India.
According to the NBFC, the programme covers K–12, undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including engineering, medical and management disciplines. The company announced that all loan applications will be processed digitally, and approved loans will be disbursed within 48 hours directly into the institution's account.
"Schools and colleges are dependent on fee income as their primary revenue stream, and delayed fee collections affect payroll cycles, defer infrastructure investment and constrain academic planning," Anand Subramaniam, CBO – IndiaEd at Auxilo, noted.
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Auxilo's 'IndiaEd' program is designed to provide direct fee disbursement for domestic education loans to registered schools and colleges across India. It covers K-12, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses, including engineering, medical, and management disciplines.
The program benefits educational institutions by ensuring timely fee collection, which is critical for sustaining operations, meeting payroll, and funding planned development. It provides fee certainty and removes friction in the collection process.
All loan applications are processed digitally, and approved loans are disbursed within 48 hours directly into the institution's account. This online process aims to remove friction for both families and educational institutions.
According to research reports cited, India's education costs are rising at an estimated 10–12% annually, significantly outpacing general consumer price inflation.
Yes, tuition fees for up to two children can be claimed as a deduction under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act, up to ₹1.5 lakh per financial year, but only under the old tax regime. This benefit is not available under the new tax regime.
"As per research reports, India's education costs are rising at an estimated 10–12% annually, significantly outpacing general consumer price inflation. The financial burden on families is growing substantially. For institutions, this environment makes timely fee collection critical to sustaining operations, meeting payroll and funding planned development," Subramaniam said.
"Online applications, 48-hour disbursement, and payment straight to the institution remove friction on both sides. Schools and colleges receive fee certainty, and families have a structured, dignified way to invest in their children's education. This is a formal finance meeting, a documented and largely unaddressed gap," said Subramaniam.
The company said its programme is available to all educational institutions in metro, tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Educational institutions want to offer their students access to
IndiaEd may register through Auxilo's institutional partnership desk at auxilo.com.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
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