Education loan firm Avanse Financial's FY21 rises even as disbursement falls

“The year gone by was an extremely challenging year. It created a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous business environment. Despite all the hindrances, Avanse Financial Services demonstrated resilience in terms of ensuring smooth business continuity even amidst the most difficult phase. Though it was a tough year for most of the sectors, yet education has been one of initial sectors to get back on track. Education is an important aspect of the Indian culture and thus, education financing is a multi-decade secular growth opportunity in India," said Amit Gainda, chief executive of Avanse Financial.