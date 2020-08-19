Education sector consolidating now

The hype might evaporate, but the increase in investor interest is here to stay. There is still a lot of catch up waiting to happen between what consumers spend on education and the amount of market value this education spend has created. Also, schools have discovered blended learning. So far, they had been reluctant to retain control of learning beyond the classroom other than through projects and homework. This has enabled the emergence of the private offline tutoring market and learn-at-home companies. Schools will leverage digital technologies to offer blended learning and extend their reach to at-home. This will have a positive impact on both revenues and academic outcomes. At-home engagement will go beyond academic content. We are already seeing some green shoots—at-home engagement has been accelerated by covid-19 , with a near two times growth in website traffic, paid user base, user engagement levels and willingness to pay.