NEW DELHI : Career- and coding-focused education startup Masai School on Wednesday said it has acquired Design Shift Academy, a niche skilling venture based in Bengaluru.

The deal will boost Masai School’s course offering by adding learning programmes on UI/UX Design and Product Management. UX design stands for user experience design and UI stands for user interface design.

Masai School offers courses in full stack web and android development and has a ‘study now and pay later’ model. It has already raised series A funding.

“The acquisition of Design Shift Academy is a first for Masai School and is a milestone in our growth journey. Having made our mark as a coding-centric platform, we now aim to sharpen our focus towards becoming a career-focused platform," said Prateek Shukla, co-founder and chief executive of Masai School.

“We are happy to collaborate with Design Shift, who will bring to Masai School the expertise and knowledge of the UI/UX design space, and in turn help create holistic learning programmes," Shukla added.

