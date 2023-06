According to two people in the know, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are among states with the highest dues of around ₹780 crore and ₹580 crore. “EESL has asked the municipalities to pay up the dues or it would be difficult for the company to carry on further with implementation of the scheme," said one of the persons.Municipalities in Telangana and Bihar have to pay around ₹155 crore and ₹138 crore, the person added. The company has also written to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram to clear dues of around ₹19 crore.

Municipalities owe the company around ₹3,000 crore for setting up street lights under the Street Lighting National Progamme (SLNP).

On 27 April, Mint reported that the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs is working on a plan to ensure local municipal bodies pay the ₹3,000 crore they owe EESL. As part of this exercise, the Union power ministry asked Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh to clear dues to EESL for setting up LED street lights.

The urban affairs ministry is preparing a mechanism where states could deduct the dues from future allocation of funds to municipal bodies from central grant support. Power minister Raj Kumar Singh had told Mint in an interview that his ministry is pursuing the matter with the states.“EESL got into agreements with municipal bodies. Several municipal bodies are in a bad shape financially despite getting huge grants, so they were not able to make ends meet. They were not able to pay EESL what they had to pay. The model which EESL followed was used to put the upfront money in changing the lightings and pumping systems. And the municipal bodies were supposed to pay that in instalments from the savings which they would make in power costs. The savings in power costs are huge—almost 40-50%. The model was okay, the only thing was the lack of discipline in municipal bodies," Singh said.

He also said the ministry has told EESL to enter into agreements with state government departments rather than with municipal bodies.

As of 31 December 2022, its trade receivables consisting of dues from various government bodies and urban local bodies stood at ₹4,036.05 crore, according to its financial results for the quarter-ending December.

The dues would have a major impact on its financials. It reported a net loss of ₹8,162.27 crore during the October-December quarter of FY23, more than double the loss incurred in the same quarter of the previous fiscal at ₹4,067.10 crore. EESL has told the municipalities that immediate payment of the dues will help it pay vendors and that in case payments are not made, it would have to “short close" projects. EESL and the governments of Telangana, Rajasthan and Bihar and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram did not respond to queries till press time. The spokesperson of the government of Andhra Pradesh could not be contacted immediately.