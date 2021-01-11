EESL develops air purifier to check covid, seeks CSIR nod

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd ( EESL ) has developed an air purification system that filters out pathogens, including the covid-19-causing novel coronavirus, from indoor spaces, and has applied for certification from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a top official said.

EESL, a joint venture between NTPC Ltd, Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd, Power Finance Corp. Ltd and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd, plans to install these systems in buildings with centralized air conditioning, and is aggregating demand for the same.

EESL claims the filtration removes particulate matter, pollutants, and pathogens, through measures such as high efficiency electrostatic filters and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation installed in the air handling units (AHU). The firm is working on a new business vertical for retrofitting air-conditioning and ventilation systems.

“We have applied to CSIR for certification that this system removes viruses. It will be tested in their labs and they will collect samples. This will be a huge line of business," Saurabh Kumar, executive vice chairperson, EESL Group, said in an interview.

EESL, which has installed the system at its Delhi office, has received requests from 30 government offices for installation at their premises.

Successful demonstration of the system could bring back workers to offices which are still running on skeletal work forces and revive normal office work. India’s covid-19 vaccination drive starts on 16 January.

“EESL has undertaken a retrofit of its office air-conditioning and ventilation system to address concerns about poor air quality and the risk of airborne transmission of covid-19," according to an EESL document.

EESL believes this filtration system in buildings will remove the deadly pathogens and help revive the global economy that has been brought to its knees.

“A proof of concept has been done and the system has been installed at EESL offices at SCOPE Complex building. Now, we are aggregating demand and we will put these systems in other places," added Kumar.

“Essentially, in centrally air-conditioned buildings, the same air circulates. So, if someone has corona, it will transmit via the air ducts. What we do is that in the air duct, we bring fresh air and put filtration system there. So, we mix bad air with fresh air and filter it and remove 99% pathogens. We are planning to do it at an industrial scale," he said.

