EESL may take legal action to recover street light dues: CEO4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:31 PM IST
EESL is in talks with states and municipalities, and is looking at all possible amicable steps to recover the dues, chief executive Vishal Kapoor said
State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is exploring various options, including legal action, to recover dues from urban local bodies (ULBs) across states under the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP). EESL is in talks with states and municipalities and looking at all possible amicable steps to recover the dues, chief executive Vishal Kapoor said in an interview. Besides, the company has sent notices to ULBs urging them to settle the dues. In case they fail, EESL will stop setting up street lights, Kapoor said, adding that a few ULBs have started paying their dues. EESL’s FY23 financial results showed that its trade receivables, primarily comprising dues from government bodies, stood at Rs4,152.47 crore as of 31 March. Kapoor said the company is planning a business overhaul. Edited excerpts: