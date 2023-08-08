EESL may take legal action to recover street light dues: CEO

How do you see the EESL evolving down years?

If you see the prime minister’s vision, which aims net zero by 2070, there are large number of players who are working on the supply side. The only large player which is on the demand side or efficiency side, which is going to do this 40% is EESL. So, we do imagine ourselves to be enablers for net zero, big enabler for net zero on the demand side of things. So, enable for net zero on demand side I think there’s no one as big as us as of now and the way we we look at in both in terms of products and services through a mix of our own investments, as well as channelizing and catalyzing outside investments, private investments, that is the going forward we are looking at. If we have to get ₹8 trillion into the system, there’s no company that can do it.