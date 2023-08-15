EESL plans e-marketplace, seeks global, local investors

“There is so much opportunity in energy efficiency, and so many projects of low ticket size. Now, (there are) climate funds, huge philanthropic investors and a lot of money, but they like to put the money in marquee projects. But because of the disaggregated nature (of energy efficiency projects) and the low ticket size, a climate fund may not invest say Rs50 lakh here and Rs50 lakh there. What we need is to bind the projects. That could be done through aggregation, through a mechanism that can tie everything up, including the finance. Then I can show that here is something that I want to do for Rs500 crore, then people will get interested," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}