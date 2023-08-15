EESL plans e-marketplace, seeks global, local investors

EESL plans e-marketplace, seeks global, local investors3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
- Through this platform, EESL will consolidate the demand for energy efficiency projects, says CEO
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), the state-run entity, seeks to woo both domestic and global financial and equity investors.
In an interview, EESL chief executive officer Vishal Kapoor said the company plans to leverage an upcoming e-marketplace dedicated to energy efficiency products and projects. Through this platform, EESL will consolidate the demand for energy efficiency projects, bind them together, and establish a funding pipeline to meet their financial needs, he added.
“There is so much opportunity in energy efficiency, and so many projects of low ticket size. Now, (there are) climate funds, huge philanthropic investors and a lot of money, but they like to put the money in marquee projects. But because of the disaggregated nature (of energy efficiency projects) and the low ticket size, a climate fund may not invest say Rs50 lakh here and Rs50 lakh there. What we need is to bind the projects. That could be done through aggregation, through a mechanism that can tie everything up, including the finance. Then I can show that here is something that I want to do for Rs500 crore, then people will get interested," he said.
Highlighting that the energy efficiency industry in India is projected to require Rs8 trillion by 2030, he said the magnitude of the funding can’t be undertaken by a single entity alone. Instead, it demands a collaborative approach, and the e-marketplace is set to play a pivotal role in facilitating this cooperation, he added.
“It has to be a collaborative effort. You require a catalyst so that capital flows easily—EESL puts in its money, equity funds put in money, debt funds also put in their money. Once you aggregate, you have funds, you have a pipeline."
The platform would enable standardized mechanisms and contracts for entity and project appraisals, he said. Initially, the marketplace will cater to products and then it will also look at energy efficiency projects for small businesses, and so on. Kapoor said EESL is holding talks with financial institutions to bring such entities on board and ensure the company plays a major role in India’s net-zero target both for the demand and consumption side.
“So, to enable for net zero on demand side there’s no one as big as us as of now. In terms of products and services we are looking at bringing in our own investments, as well as channelizing private investments."
To implement the idea EESL is sext to launch the e-marketplace by the end of FY24.
Going forward, the company would also focus on e-mobility and foray into EV-as-a-service and EV-charging-as-a-service. Under its e-mobility, the company is eyeing to electrify the country’s taxi fleets, wherein it would come up with bids for taxi operators and help them move towards EVs.
“So those people (traditional taxi operators) I mean, for them to enter into the market, we need some instrument that this is what that instrument is. We will create a bid so that we will say that you get your cars. We will front-end the deployment, you are on the backend. We aggregate demand, do a large scale bid, give you a business. And this market will start developing now once this happens(prices come down)."
The CEO said that EESL would enable discovering transparent price which would eventually lead to decrease in the prices. It is planning to come out with a bid for 5,000 electric vehicles wherein operators from across the country would be able to participate.
In terms of EV charging infrastructure as a service also the company is looking at coming up with bids wherein it would look to empanel vendors across the country and look to bring out bids as and when required in any region or state.
“They will build the infrastructure and own it. We will front end with the transparent discovery of prices, and help them evolve the best kind of infrastructure that is required for that place."