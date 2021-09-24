EESL sacks Sud as MD within one year of his taking charge

The government has reduced the price of LED bulbs under the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable Lighting for All scheme. CESL is also running the Gram Ujala scheme, which offers the world’s cheapest LED bulbs in rural areas at ₹10. A total of 350 million compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) bulbs have been replaced with LED bulbs. The aim is to reach 770 million bulbs. CESL has also called bids to procure 100,000 electric three wheelers with an estimated cost of ₹3,000 crore in the largest such global tender.