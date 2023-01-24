Efficiency, costs key focus in Air India-Vistara merger drill1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:51 PM IST
In January 2022, Air India had 12,085 employees, including 8,084 permanent staff, when it was handed over to the Tata Group as part of the government‘s divestment programme. Vistara has about 5,000 employees
An internal team of senior executives from Air India and Vistara, along with external consultants, are leading an extensive exercise in merging the two airlines, said people aware of the development. This includes consultations to rationalize operations, including salary structures, address cultural compatibility, and to identify leaders to drive the brand transformation and transition, the people said.
