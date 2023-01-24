Efficiency, costs key focus in Air India-Vistara merger drill

“The airline is hiring fresh talent in various departments. In many cases, the roles are not clearly defined for the time being. But, the plan is to offer senior employees voluntary retirement before new hires are trusted with their roles. Even those who are not close to retirement will be judged on the basis of merit. There will be no free lunches," a second official aware of the development said. “While routes will be rationalized, major retrenchments are not expected for pilots as well as cabin crew because Air India has commissioned a new fleet of 777, and not many pilots are familiar with the aircraft. The demand for pilots and flying crew will remain high," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}