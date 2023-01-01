E-Gaming Federation ropes in Shubman Gill and Naezy to promote ‘responsible gaming’

Mumbai: E-Gaming Federation (EGF), an independent not-for-profit organisation, established with the aim to protect consumer interest by setting-up voluntary regulatory standards for regulating the online gaming industry in India, has roped in Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and rapper Naved Shaikh a
The campaign will target consumers of over 25 years of age, who play online skill games like Rummy.
Currently valued at around $2.2 billion, the Indian gaming industry is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025, and although India constitutes just 1% of the global gaming market, it is growing at a CAGR of 38%, which makes it one of the fastest growing sectors within the media and entertainment space.
“It is a fast growing space and while we have made a strict code-of-conduct for the companies, who offer these games, the idea is to educate the players also to be more responsible," said Sameer Barde, CEO, EGF.
He told Mint that all the member companies have best practices, which sensitise users about playing responsibly. “Players can take self assessment tests and put in daily, monthly and yearly limits, on the apps. But now, with the new campaign, we are looking at addressing critical aspects, like - not to chase losses, self-exclusion, and most importantly, this is a form of entertainment and not a career," he said.
Talking about his association, Subman Gill said, “Like it is important to conform to fair play practices on the cricket pitch, it is equally essential to adhere to responsible gaming behaviour while playing online games. I am delighted to be a part of EGF’s ‘Asli Gamer’ campaign which aims to bring players together and promote dialogue for a secure gaming environment."
The campaign includes a rap composed by Naezy, which talks about qualities of an asli or real gamer, I.e. who plays responsibly.
“The online gaming industry in India has witnessed exponential growth and I firmly believe that advocating safer play will contribute to the best player experience. I am proud to be a part of this landmark effort by EGF that will establish an effective nationwide code of responsible gaming principles. I hope the campaign will strengthen the responsible gaming commitment of Indian players and enable them to make a difference," said Naezy.
The campaign will go live on digital platforms.
EGF’s members include operators offering the entire gamut of games such as industry unicorns MPL, Games 24X7, to other industry players like Head Digital works, Junglee Games, Passion Gaming, Paytm First Games, Octro, and Baazi Games.