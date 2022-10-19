E-Gaming Federation to challenge Tamil Nadu ban on rummy and poker in Madras High Court

NEW DELHI :E-Gaming Federation (EGF), a regulatory body for gaming companies in India, said that it will file a lawsuit in the Madras High Court challenging the ordinance passed by the Tamil Nadu government to ban online gaming.
NEW DELHI :E-Gaming Federation (EGF), a regulatory body for gaming companies in India, said that it will file a lawsuit in the Madras High Court challenging the ordinance passed by the Tamil Nadu government to ban online gaming.
Early this month, the government of Tamil Nadu promulgated an ordinance to ban online gambling and online games such as rummy and poker. The gaming industry has criticized the ordinance and argued that it clubs games of skill with games of chance.
Early this month, the government of Tamil Nadu promulgated an ordinance to ban online gambling and online games such as rummy and poker. The gaming industry has criticized the ordinance and argued that it clubs games of skill with games of chance.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“We have decided to file a lawsuit as it categorizes rummy and poker as games of chance. This is in dissonance with multiple legal judicial pronouncements including the recent judgment by the Madras High Court, which has segregated games of skill and chance," said Sameer Barde, chief executive officer of EGF.
Barde further added that the Supreme Court of India and several High Courts have recognized skill-based games as “legitimate business activity" and the states must take “cognizance of these judgments" in developing and enabling a gaming policy that safeguards the interests of players.
In August 2021, Madras High Court quashed the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021, which banned online betting games including rummy and poker. Several states had imposed similar bans, which were later overturned by the High Courts.
In February 2022, Karnataka High Court quashed the provisions of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, which sought to ban online rummy in the state. According to EGF, the Court ruled that games of skill cannot be labeled as ‘betting or gambling’ just because they are being played for stakes or played online.
In 2015, the Supreme Court of India overruled a Madras High Court verdict that deemed rummy for stakes as gambling. The apex court recognized online rummy as a game of skill.
Lawmakers on their part have argued that these online gaming platforms are promoting gambling and may lead to addiction. According to media reports, many users committed suicide due to financial losses incurred on online gaming platforms.
Gaming companies in India have seen unprecedented growth, especially after the pandemic. To be sure, a November 2021 report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Sequoia, shows that the gaming industry in India made $1.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%, which is faster than even the US (10%) and China (8%).
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.