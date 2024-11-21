Egypt to Keep Record-High Rate With Eye on Fuel Hike, IMF Review

Egypt is poised to keep interest rates at a record high as it awaits the full inflationary impact of a fuel-price hike and the completion of a key International Monetary Fund review.

Bloomberg
Updated21 Nov 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Egypt to Keep Record-High Rate With Eye on Fuel Hike, IMF Review
Egypt to Keep Record-High Rate With Eye on Fuel Hike, IMF Review

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt is poised to keep interest rates at a record high as it awaits the full inflationary impact of a fuel-price hike and the completion of a key International Monetary Fund review.

With the broader effects of Egypt’s third fuel adjustment of 2024 only due to be reported in December and the IMF saying further discussions are needed, caution is likely to reign on Thursday.

All eight economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the central bank to leave the benchmark deposit rate at 27.25% for a fifth consecutive meeting.

The North African nation hiked the price of a range of fuel products by an average of 9.2% in October, part of an IMF-backed drive to trim the budget deficit by replacing state subsidies with targeted social spending. 

The central bank “has little leeway but to keep rates on hold” until the fallout from the fuel increase is clearer, said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of research at Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes.

An IMF mission has been in Cairo this month for the latest review of Egypt’s expanded $8 billion program. On Wednesday, the lender cited “substantial progress” in discussions, but said more talks would be held in the coming days. The latest review should unlock a $1.3 billion loan tranche.

Authorities will likely play it safe with rates until Egypt passes the review, according to Jean-Michel Saliba of Bank of America Corp.

“Markets are not yet aware whether the fourth review will conclude on time or be delayed,” he said.

The Middle East’s most populous nation has raised interest rates by 8 percentage points this year. That’s helped to slow inflation — with the annual rate dropping to around 26% from 36% in February — even after authorities let the Egyptian pound plunge nearly 40% in March as part of an effort to get foreign funding. But a new wave of subsidy cuts has altered that trajectory, at least temporarily.

Egypt’s central bank said in September its current interest rate would remain appropriate “until a significant and sustained decline in inflation is realized.”

Saliba and Abu Basha are among economists who see the regulator waiting until at least the end of the first quarter of 2025 before beginning an easing cycle.

February’s inflation reading will be particularly important, showing “the normalization of the sizable base effects from this year’s inflation shock,” said Abu Basha.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsEgypt to Keep Record-High Rate With Eye on Fuel Hike, IMF Review

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    470.95
    11:56 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -53.15 (-10.14%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.20
    11:56 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -9 (-3.79%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    489.75
    11:56 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -59.85 (-10.89%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    131.25
    11:56 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -1.9 (-1.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    250.90
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    10.6 (4.41%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    785.75
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.35 (4.29%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    679.60
    11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    21.9 (3.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ACC share price

    1,992.55
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -192.5 (-8.81%)

    Thermax share price

    4,348.90
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -282.8 (-6.11%)

    Century Plyboards (I) share price

    692.00
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -44.8 (-6.08%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    794.65
    11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -44.75 (-5.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,577.05
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    411.15 (6.67%)

    VIP Industries share price

    488.00
    11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    28.05 (6.1%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,998.75
    11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    100.25 (5.28%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    65.10
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    2.75 (4.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.