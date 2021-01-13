E-healthcare firms prepare for expanded vaccination

Bengaluru-based 1mg is investing ₹10-15 crore to expand its cold chain, training its 500-member team of lab technicians in vaccination, and strengthening systems so that it can integrate with Co-WIN. “We are in an early but active stage and are going after this opportunity. I am personally very confident that the government will call upon the private sector. We are setting up cold chain infrastructure and vaccinator networks. Having said that, we are waiting and watching for the government to give some clarity on how the private sector participates, because it (the Centre) will not do 100% of the vaccinations. We will be ready for that. We are also looking at scaling up to deliver 5-10 lakh vaccinations on a daily basis," said Prashant Tandon, co-founder and CEO, 1mg.