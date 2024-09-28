Eicher Motors recalls batch of Royal Enfield motorcycles over reflectors not meeting standards

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published28 Sep 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Eicher Motors Limited has called back a batch of Royal Enfield motorcycles, as the brand stated that the motorcycle reflectors are not meeting the reflective performance standards, according to the company's BSE filing on Saturday, September 28.

The company stated it has concerns that the motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023, may not meet the reflective performance requirement standards and the reflective quality may be less than required, according to the filing.

“During a routine test, Royal Enfield discovered that some of the rear and/or side reflectors fitted on motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023, may not meet the reflective performance requirements as per standards and the reflective quality may be less than required,” said the company in the exchange filing.

Eicher Motors shares closed 1.31 per cent higher at 5,059.60 after Friday's market session, compared to 4,994.30 at the previous market close.

The Royal Enfield's parent company stated that the company would be undertaking free-of-cost replacement for customers across all markets.

“While the issue has been reported only in a very small sample size, Royal Enfield has decided to proactively replace reflectors on all motorcycles manufactured between the said time period and will be undertaking free of cost replacement for customers across all markets,” said Eicher Motors in the filing.

What is the solution for owners? 

Eicher Motors also said that the service action would be carried out in a “phased manner” starting with South Korea, the USA, and Canada, followed by India, Brazil, Latin America, Europe and the UK, according to the statement.

“Customers whose motorcycle requires the replacement will be contacted by Royal Enfield’s service teams in a phased manner,” said the parent company in the exchange filing statement. “The replacement of the side and rear reflectors for our motorcycles will be free of cost to customers and the time taken to replace will be approximately 15 minutes,” they said.

 

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsEicher Motors recalls batch of Royal Enfield motorcycles over reflectors not meeting standards

