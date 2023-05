Eicher Motors will report its March quarter results on May 11and they are likely to be driven by a decent volume growth in its Royal Enfield division.

Eicher Motors managed to sell 2.19 lakh units of Royal Enfield during the March quarter, implying a year-on-year growth of 18 percent. This was led by continued traction for the Hunter model, along with the easing shortage of semiconductors.

However, export volumes remained subdued, growing only at 4 percent year-on-year.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct in its note said that it expected Eicher Motors to report a steady performance in Q4FY23.

“Royal Enfield (RE) volumes for the quarter came in at 2.2 lakh units, down 1.3% QoQ with the product mix marginally improving in favour of >350 cc segment. Share of >350 cc motorcycles in total sales volume for Q4FY23 was at 10% vs. 9% in Q3FY23," said the brokerage.

ICICI Direct said that it expects consolidated net sales for Q4FY23 are expected at ₹3,642 crore, down 2.1% QoQ. EBITDA in Q4FY23 is expected at ₹882 crore with EBITDA margins at 24.2%, up 120 bps QoQ. Consolidated PAT for Q4FY23 is expected at ₹770 crore, up 4% QoQ

“Revenue to grow YoY, supported by higher volumes (+20%). EBITDA margin to grow YoY due to better scale. On QoQ basis, EBITDA margin to expand led by Hunter price hike and lower input cost. Share of profits from the VECV JV to grow by 145% YoY to Rs1.32bn, owing to higher scale and price hikes," said brokerage Emkay.

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladhar in its report said that Eicher Motors would fare better than others led by premium bikes/scooters and new launches.

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladhar remain positive on Eicher Motors owing to its industry leading volume growth helped by new product launches, higher export volumes from channel expansion, its increase in mix of high margin spares business and margin expansion led by improved operating leverage, better realization from export markets and spares business.

On Wednesday, the company's share ended 0.99 per cent up at ₹3,414 on BSE.