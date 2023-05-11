Automaker Eicher Motors has declared a final dividend of ₹37 per equity share of face value of Re 1 on Thursday. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholders’ approval.

“Recommended final dividend of Rs. 37/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting. The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders’ approval," said Eicher Motors in its regulator filing.

For the year ending March 2022 Eicher Motors has declared an equity dividend of 2100% amounting to ₹21 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 0.62%.

On Thursday, Eicher Motors reported a rise of 48.42 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹905.58 crore for the quarter ended March. This is against a net profit of ₹610.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹3,804.32 crore, rising 19.13 percent over ₹3,193.32 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Royal Enfield maker said in an exchange filing.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 214,685 motorcycles, up 17.9% from 182,125 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2021-22.

In addition, the Board has also approved a cash outlay towards capex of ₹1,000 crores for Financial Year 2023-24, which also includes the investment towards EV manufacturing facility and product development and new product development under Internal Combustion Engine portfolio.

On BSE, Eicher's share price closed at ₹3,407.05 apiece down by ₹8.45 or 0.25%.