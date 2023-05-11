Eicher Motors Q4: Firm declares final dividend of ₹37, check details here1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Eicher Motors reported a rise of 48.42 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹905.58 crore for the quarter ended March
Automaker Eicher Motors has declared a final dividend of ₹37 per equity share of face value of Re 1 on Thursday. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
