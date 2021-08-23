Eicher Motors reappoints Siddhartha Lal as MD, reduces cap on remuneration

The board though has decided to cap the compensation of Siddhartha Lal to 1.5% of the total profits to be earned by the company as opposed to its earlier proposal of 3% of the bottom-line. The reappointment comes after a special resolution for approving the appointment of Siddhartha Lal as MD and increase in his remuneration could not get a thumbs up from majority shareholders during the annual general meeting last week.

