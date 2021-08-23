Eicher Motors reappoints Siddhartha Lal as MD, board clarifies on remuneration

Speaking about the outcome of the Annual General Meeting and specifically about the remuneration issue, S Sandilya, Chairman of Eicher Motors Ltd said, “The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company has considered all the factors, including inputs from various stakeholders including institutional investors before recommending remuneration for key managerial persons. The primary concern with investors was not Siddhartha’s reappointment as Managing Director or the proposed compensation; it was the lack of clarity regarding the enabling provision that potentially allowed payment of remuneration upto 3% of profits. Over the last four years, we have had the same limit of 3%, but in reality have paid only a fraction of that amount. The actual remuneration during FY2021 was at 1.04% of profits, with the preceding years being at a lower percentage"